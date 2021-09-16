Apple's new iPhone 13 promises big battery life improvements across the board, and new filings have revealed just how much juice Apple has packed into its new best iPhone.

As noted by 9to5Mac, new filings online reveal big increases off the board. The iPhone 13 mini has a 9.57-watt hour battery, up from 8.57 in the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 13 has a 12.41-watt hour battery, up 15% from the iPhone 12's 10.78-watt hour battery, and the 13 Pro has a 11.97-watt hour battery, again up on the 13 Pro. Finally, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 16.75-watt hour battery, 18% more than the 12 Pro Max's 14.13-watt hour battery.

In real-world terms, Apple says the iPhone 13 is good for 17 hours of video playback, 13 hours of streamed playback, or 55 hours of audio. On the same metrics the 13 Pro can do 22 hours, 20 hours, and 75 hours respectively. Of course, these are carefully controlled benchmarks, and in actual real-world terms, Apple says the iPhone 13 offers two and a half hours extra over the iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 mini offers an hour and a half more than the iPhone 12 mini. On the Pro, Apple states:

iPhone 13 Pro will last up to one and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will last up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro has a more power-hungry 120Hz display, but a variable refresh rate helps to manage power consumption.