Find My support rolls out to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

What you need to know
- Apple is rolling out Find My support to AirPods Max and AirPods Pro.
- The feature seems to have come as part of the firmware update from earlier today.
- Apple has confirmed support for the feature on the Apple Support website.
Apple has finally rolled out Find My support to its AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones.
As spotted by 9to5Mac, the new feature appears to have rolled out as part of the firmware updates that was released for Apple's AirPods and Beats headphones earlier today.
Earlier today, we reported that new firmware versions are gradually rolling out for Apple's wireless headphone products. This new software enables Find My support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, which Apple first teased back in June at WWDC.
With Find My support, you'll now be able to add your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones to the Find My app to keep track of where they are. This includes Apple's Precise Location feature, Lost Mode, and the option to receive notifications when you leave your AirPods behind.
Since the feature is tied to the firmware update, you might not have it right away. There's currently no way to manually install a firmware update, so your best bet is to keep your headphones near your iPhone and periodically check and see if you can add them to the Find My app.
While the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max support Find My, the 2nd generation AirPods do not. Apple is rumored to announce its third generation AirPods this year so, hopefully, those earbuds will support the feature.
