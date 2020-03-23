What you need to know
- iOS 14 code snippets suggest changes are coming to Find My.
- New location notification triggers have been spotted.
- A new AR mode also exists, likely with AirTags in mind.
We've heard various things about iOS 14 based on code snippets that have been spotted by 9to5Mac, and the outlet has two new tidbits to share. Based on entries in code that have now been found, we can expect the Find My app to get some love this year.
The first of the changes appear to be new notification abilities in terms of when a person reaches or leaves a location. While Find My can already notify users when someone arrives at or leaves a location, iOS 14 seems to have slightly different options. According to 9to5Mac, the update will allow users to receive notifications if someone doesn't arrive at a location by a specific time. The same goes for if a user leaves somewhere before a specific time, too.
This could be particularly helpful when keeping tabs on Children. The new notifications could notify a parent if a child hasn't reached school by 09:00, for example. And if they leave school before the usual time, they'll know that something is amiss as well.
The second change is a new augmented reality (AR) mode that will allow users to locate a person or device in an AR world. This is a feature that has been suggested before, particularly alongside news of Apple's much-rumored AirTags.
Apple's Find My app in iOS 14 will also work with augmented reality headsets. ARKit, Apple's augmented reality developer framework, includes headset mode in the upcoming software update.
Users will be able to locate visually using augmented reality for more precise directions from close locations, including upcoming Apple AirTag device trackers.
