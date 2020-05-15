What you need to know
- There's a hot new game on Apple Arcade for subscribers to try out.
- Winding Worlds is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
- It's a self-proclaimed "Finger-wiggling puzzle-adventure" game.
Apple Arcade continues to go from strength to strength, this time picking up a puzzler called Winding Winds. The game is available as a free download for all Apple Arcade subscribers.
It's going to be difficult to explain exactly what this game is, so I'm not going to try. Just watch the video instead.
You're far from home. You're not sure how you got here. But you do know one thing: it's your calling to help your new friends, however you can. But not all of them are being cooperative...
"From the award-winning studio that brought you GNOG comes Winding Worlds, a finger-wiggling puzzle-adventure about a girl, a Wurm, and how to say goodbye.
Willow just wants to mind her own business. But after she finds a broken magical necklace, she is transported on a spellbinding journey to a network of strange planets, each with a different inhabitant. Hired and guided by a mysterious cosmic Wurm, Willow's task is to find out how to help her new friends heal and move on. In Winding Worlds, join a cast of characters, big and small, in a heartwarming tale of grief, love, truth, and acceptance.
You'll need a $4.99 per month Apple Arcade subscription to enjoy Winding Worlds. With so many great games already available and yet more being added almost every week, this could be the best money you spend all month!
