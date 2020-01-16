Fire Emblem: Three Houses Ashen Wolves promo artSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

What you need to know

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a game all about choosing which house you'll lead as a professor and it looks like that choice is about to get even more interesting. Nintendo has announced the fourth DLC pack for Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which introduces a fourth house. Titled the Ashen Wolves, this house is a loose collection of misfits who have lived under Garreg Mach monastery. You can take a look at the trailer for the DLC below.

In this DLC, by taking on a side story, you can fight alongside and recruit four Ashen Wolves students while learning about the secrets that are buried deep. We don't know much else about the new students or what supports will possible at the moment. Naturally, this DLC pack is included in the expansion pass. You'll be able to experience what the DLC has to offer when it releases, which is currently set for February 12, 2020.

