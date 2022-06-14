What you need to know
- Firefox on Mac just got even better.
- A new privacy feature means its Total Cookie Protection is now available by default.
- It will vastly reduce the tracking of users across websites for services like advertising.
Firefox on Mac and Windows now offers Total Cookie Protection to users by default.
The company announced on Tuesday:
Starting today, Firefox is rolling out Total Cookie Protection by default to all Firefox users worldwide, making Firefox the most private and secure major browser available across Windows and Mac. Total Cookie Protection is Firefox's strongest privacy protection to date, confining cookies to the site where they were created, thus preventing tracking companies from using these cookies to track your browsing from site to site.
Total Cookie Protection creates separate "cookie jars" for each individual website, keeping cookies stored separately rather than letting them link up your behavior on multiple websites:
Any time a website, or third-party content embedded in a website, deposits a cookie in your browser, that cookie is confined to the cookie jar assigned to only that website. No other websites can reach into the cookie jars that don't belong to them and find out what the other websites' cookies know about you — giving you freedom from invasive ads and reducing the amount of information companies gather about you.
It means Firefox its a great browser alternative for people on Apple's best MacBooks and desktop Macs who maybe don't want to limit themselves to Safari.
Apple continues to add its own privacy features to Safari on macOS Ventura, recently unveiling new features for its SKAdNetwork API that can help improve the tracking of the performance of ads while not compromising user privacy.
At WWDC 2022 Apple also unveiled its brand new M2 MacBook Air with all-new M2 Apple silicon chip.
