The arrival of AirPods Pro yesterday seems to have gone well both for the people who bought them and the company that sells them. Early reviews are very much on the positive side of awesome, and queues around the world suggest people are eager to pay the $249 asking price, too. And now we know what that money gets you.

The teardown masters at iFixit have done what they do best and we now know exactly what's on the inside of AirPods Pro.

The thing that immediately jumps out at me is the fact that everything is so, so small. I'm aware that's a silly thing to say for something so small on the outside, but still. Seeing all of the chips, batteries, and boards laid bare is still a sight to behold.

That's absolutely the case with the new system-in-package (SIP) that powers AirPods Pro. It's a little rectangle that sits inside the earbuds and although it might not look much, it's what makes all of the magic happen. And iFixit notes that it's even smaller than the SIP used in AirPods. Impressive.