Fans of Apple Fitness+ now have some new workouts to take for a spin. As promised earlier this month, guided meditation and pilates workouts are now available as of today.

The guided meditation workouts in particular build on the popularity of the previous Mindful Cooldowns workouts, Apple said in a statement.

Meditation can help users reduce everyday stress, develop a greater sense of awareness, and build resilience to face life's challenges. Building on the popularity of Mindful Cooldowns in Fitness+, guided Meditation will help users develop a regular meditation routine and improve their overall sense of well-being. Users will be able to choose from nine guided Meditation themes — Purpose, Kindness, Gratitude, Awareness, Creativity, Wisdom, Calm, Focus, and Resilience — for an engaging video experience alongside the Fitness+ trainers. Each practice will be five, 10, or 20 minutes long.

Pilates workouts are designed to give people a low-impact offering, perfect for people who may be a little older or less likely to take part in other workout options. Sessions are available up to 30 minutes in length, with the shortest option just 10 minutes.

Body-conditioning workouts like Strength, Core, and Yoga are among the most popular workouts in Fitness+. Pilates will now be added to Fitness+ as a new low-impact workout type, providing users with more options for maintaining and improving their strength and flexibility. Most Fitness+ Pilates workouts can be done with just a mat, while some also incorporate the use of a resistance band. All Pilates workouts will be 10, 20, or 30 minutes long.

Users can head into the Fitness app on their Apple Watch to take the new workouts for a spin.

The two new workouts join an already strong list of options, while Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season is a new series designed to help people prepare for the powder. Support for SharePlay is also in the works, allowing up to 32 people to work out together.