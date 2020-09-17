Apple announced Apple Watch Series 6 just two short days ago and with nobody able to attend, hands-on impressions were lacking. The company seems to have fixed that by sending watches out to YouTubers who, in turn, made videos. And they're starting to arrive already.

While Apple Watch Series 6 might not be a night and day improvement over Apple Watch Series 6, it's already proving popular with stock levels struggling to keep up with demand. Based on what we're seeing from these hands-on videos, buyers are going to generally be pretty happy with their new watches.

Rene Ritchie