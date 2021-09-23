Score a saving on iPad Pro (2021): $100 off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Another one!

First customers have started to receive the redesigned iPad mini

Two minis have launched on the same day.
Joe Wituschek

Ipad Mini 6 2021 Lifestyle Touch IdSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • The first customers in the world have begun to receive their new iPad mini.
  • The redesigned tablet is releasing alongside the iPhone 13 and 9th generation iPad.
  • Shipment dates for the mini are already out into November for some configurations.

The first customers in the world are starting to get their hands on the 6th generation iPad mini.

The new iPad mini officially releases in stores and online on Friday, September 24. While many of us still have to wait for Friday to come around, it is already that day in some countries. Customers in those countries are already getting their hands on Apple's tiny tablet and sharing it on social media.

From the tweets below, you can see a ton of things like the packaging of the new iPad mini as well as what it looks like next to Apple's larger iPads and the new iPhone 13 lineup.

The new 6th generation iPad mini features an all-new design, the company's new A15 Bionic processor, and support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

Along with the iPad mini, Apple is also launching the the 9th generation iPad and the iPhone 13.

Ipad Mini 6 Render

iPad mini

The new iPad mini features a complete redesign, new cameras, and support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.