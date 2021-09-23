First customers have started to receive the redesigned iPad mini

The first customers in the world are starting to get their hands on the 6th generation iPad mini.

The new iPad mini officially releases in stores and online on Friday, September 24. While many of us still have to wait for Friday to come around, it is already that day in some countries. Customers in those countries are already getting their hands on Apple's tiny tablet and sharing it on social media.

From the tweets below, you can see a ton of things like the packaging of the new iPad mini as well as what it looks like next to Apple's larger iPads and the new iPhone 13 lineup.

絶妙なサイズ感

左から

iPhone12 mini

iPad mini

iPad Pro 12.9 pic.twitter.com/huqTW3gpRd — Nao (@nyao_tuat) September 24, 2021

iPhone13ProとiPad mini 6とGalaxy Z Fold 3。



Z Fold 3とiPad miniのサイズ感が被るかと思ったけど、結構違うね🙄 pic.twitter.com/zvgnCd9e3j — ＧａｄｇｅＲｅ！(の中の人)｜Z Fold 3使い (@GadgereHk) September 24, 2021

The new 6th generation iPad mini features an all-new design, the company's new A15 Bionic processor, and support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

Along with the iPad mini, Apple is also launching the the 9th generation iPad and the iPhone 13.