First customers have started to receive the redesigned iPad mini

What you need to know
- The first customers in the world have begun to receive their new iPad mini.
- The redesigned tablet is releasing alongside the iPhone 13 and 9th generation iPad.
- Shipment dates for the mini are already out into November for some configurations.
The first customers in the world are starting to get their hands on the 6th generation iPad mini.
The new iPad mini officially releases in stores and online on Friday, September 24. While many of us still have to wait for Friday to come around, it is already that day in some countries. Customers in those countries are already getting their hands on Apple's tiny tablet and sharing it on social media.
From the tweets below, you can see a ton of things like the packaging of the new iPad mini as well as what it looks like next to Apple's larger iPads and the new iPhone 13 lineup.
The new 6th generation iPad mini features an all-new design, the company's new A15 Bionic processor, and support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.
Along with the iPad mini, Apple is also launching the the 9th generation iPad and the iPhone 13.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pokémon Unite update makes it less pay to win, but still isn't enough
Season two of Pokémon Unite is out now. Here's how this update tried to address the game's 'pay to win' concerns and why it's just not quite good enough.
Apple kicks off 'Spark,' a new docuseries 'exploring the origin' of songs
Apple today kicked off a new YouTube documentary series called Spark which looks into the "origin stories of some of culture’s biggest songs and the creative journeys behind them."
iPad minis begin shipping ahead of tomorrow's launch — has yours?
Apple's iPad mini is beginning to ship.
Your new iPad mini 6 is going to need a new case — here are the best ones
The iPad mini 6 has been newly redesigned, meaning you're going to need a new case. Here are the best cases for the iPad mini 6.