We told you last week that new Powerbeats Pro colors were coming soon and now we have photos of them for the first time. Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Spring Yellow, and Lava Red are real, and they look pretty stunning.

The names for the new colors were outed in a Weibo post last week but German site WinFuture has today been able to share marketing images for the first time. We knew they'd look good, but we weren't quite ready for these photos. It's impossible to choose a favorite.