What you need to know
- Four new Powerbeats Pro colors are coming soon.
- We first saw their names in a Weibo post last week.
- Now we have photos of them and an expected June launch.
We told you last week that new Powerbeats Pro colors were coming soon and now we have photos of them for the first time. Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Spring Yellow, and Lava Red are real, and they look pretty stunning.
The names for the new colors were outed in a Weibo post last week but German site WinFuture has today been able to share marketing images for the first time. We knew they'd look good, but we weren't quite ready for these photos. It's impossible to choose a favorite.
Further, WinFuture reports that we should expect the new colors to sell for the same $249.95 asking price when they go on sale next month. The four new colors will join the existing, somewhat muted colors that have been on sale for the last year.
The new colors will be the same on the inside, offering the same H1 chip that allows for features such as "Hey Siri" and instant pairing and switching of devices.
Which color is your favorite? Shout out in the comments and let me know!
Sporty music magic
Powerbeats Pro
The only truly wireless headphones with Apple's H1 chip guaranteed to stay in your ears.
If you've always wanted a pair of truly wireless headphones, but the AirPods weren't right for you, the Powerbeats Pro are your salvation. They come in ivory, moss, navy, and black.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Laughable security flaws identified in NHS contact tracing app
The NHS' contact tracing app has been found to have a number of security flaws, including the fact that the random ID used to protect privacy only changes once every 24 hours.
Former Apple contractor implores EU to investigate Apple over Siri
A former Apple contractor has written to the EU over his concerns regarding Apple's Siri data collection.
Facebook Shops is a brand new tool designed to help businesses
Facebook has announced a new e-commerce tool, Facebook shops, to help business owners set up an online store for both Facebook and Instagram at no cost.
Sweat harder with these true wireless earbuds
Like to listen to music or podcasts while working out? You’ll need sweat proof earbuds. And with true wireless earbuds, you won’t need to worry about a tugging on that pesky cord that connects the two earbuds.