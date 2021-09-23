First iPhone 13 preorders begin to arrive to customers

The first iPhone 13 preorders are getting into the hands of their owners.

The iPhone 13 lineup officially releases in stores and online on Friday, September 24. While most of us still have to wait for Friday to roll around, it is already that day in New Zealand. Customers in the country have begun to receive delivery of their new iPhones and have taken to social media to share it with the world.

One customer shared a look at what appears to be the iPhone 12 Pro in Graphite and another the iPhone 13 in Midnight:

New Zealand does not currently have any Apple Stores in the country so all of its customers are getting their iPhone 13 models through delivery. Next in line will be customers in Australia, but Apple does have a retail presence in the country so we should also expect to see photos of customers picking up their new iPhones at their local store.

The first customers have also started to line up at Apple Stores around the world.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a new camera system, longer battery life, and the company's new A15 processor. The iPhone 13 Pro models also get an upgraded camera system and battery life as well as a ProMotion display that can refresh the screen up to 120Hz.

Along with the iPhone 13, Apple is also releasing the the 6th generation iPad mini and 9th generation iPad at the same time.