What you need to know
- 9to5Mac has gotten an early hands-on look at the new Powerbeats Pro headphones.
- The new headphones come in four new colors: Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue.
- The new colors will be available to purchase on June 9th for $249.99.
Today, Beats officially announced that it would be releasing four new colors for its Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones. Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue are joining the current lineup of Black, Ivory, Navy, and Moss. The new colors will be available for purchase on June 9th for $249.99
Hours after the official announcement, 9to5Mac posted a hands-on look at all four of the new colors.
All of the headphones retain the same technology as the current colors of the Powerbeats Pro lineup:
- 9-hour battery life
- IPX4 sweat & water-resistant
- H1 chip for "Hey Siri" support
9to5Mac weren't the only ones to get the headphones early. FaZe Clan, a professional esports and entertainment organization, received a surprise gift from Beats. The company literally airdropped a case of Powerbeats Pro headphones via drone into the team's backyard.
"This morning, Beats "dropped" the new colors to the members of FaZe Clan, the world's most influential gaming organization, in celebration of their 10-year anniversary on May 30th. Fans of the team, Beats delivered the product to FaZe Clan's Los Angeles home in a way the gamers would appreciate—via drone."
If you'd like to grab one of the new colors for yourself, they will be available to order on June 9th for $249.99.
