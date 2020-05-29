Today, Beats officially announced that it would be releasing four new colors for its Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones. Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue are joining the current lineup of Black, Ivory, Navy, and Moss. The new colors will be available for purchase on June 9th for $249.99

Hours after the official announcement, 9to5Mac posted a hands-on look at all four of the new colors.