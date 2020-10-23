What you need to know
- iFixit has torn down a MagSafe Charger.
- The device was very difficult to take apart.
- There's quite a lot inside that small charging puck.
We might be waiting for an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to be torn down by iFixit but we can at least take a look at the insides of a MagSafe charger while we wait. That's how the folk at the repair outfit thought as well, so they decided to take one of Apple's new wireless chargers apart.
That, it turned out, was more difficult than you might expect. Starting with the fact they could only find one seam with which to work.
The only seam to be found is where the rubber meets the metal, making that the obvious entry point. Optimistically, we blast it with some heat in order to soften the adhesive which, presumably, holds this thing together. Then we attach two perfectly-fitting suction cups, one to either side, and start tug-of-warring.
That didn't do much, but after taking a knife to it the MagSafe Charger finally started to give up its secrets and, as expected, it's full of wireless charging coils. Who knew?
There's also the circuit board that handles the charging and that part confirms the 15W wireless charging capabilities Apple boasts.
The little circuit board houses a chip labeled STWPSPA1. This is likely a close cousin to STMicroelectronics' STWBC-EP, their 15 W wireless charger IC.
So there we have it. Now we sit back and wait for iFixit to do the business on an iPhone or two!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple, Netflix frontrunners for 'No Time to Die' streaming deal
According to reports, Apple and Netflix lead the pack to land a streaming deal for the 25th James Bond film 'No Time to Die', following rumors that the film is being offered to streaming platforms for a "monstrous" sum.
O2 UK customers require a new SIM card to use 5G on the iPhone 12
Apple stores in the UK are providing O2 customers with new SIM cards with their iPhone 12 purchases so that they can use 5G on their new device. O2 has confirmed customers will need new SIM cards in order to take advantage of the new technology.
Apple to permanently close Apple Uptown in Minneapolis, Minnesota
The store, which has been temporarily closed since March, has already been under review for closure for some time according to Apple.
These bands will go great with your blue Fitbit Versa Lite
Be bold and rock that blue Fitbit Versa Lite! Not every watchband will go with that color, however, so here are some of our favorites to go with that deep blue shade.