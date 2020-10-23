We might be waiting for an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to be torn down by iFixit but we can at least take a look at the insides of a MagSafe charger while we wait. That's how the folk at the repair outfit thought as well, so they decided to take one of Apple's new wireless chargers apart.

That, it turned out, was more difficult than you might expect. Starting with the fact they could only find one seam with which to work.

The only seam to be found is where the rubber meets the metal, making that the obvious entry point. Optimistically, we blast it with some heat in order to soften the adhesive which, presumably, holds this thing together. Then we attach two perfectly-fitting suction cups, one to either side, and start tug-of-warring.

That didn't do much, but after taking a knife to it the MagSafe Charger finally started to give up its secrets and, as expected, it's full of wireless charging coils. Who knew?