What you need to know
- Mario Kart Tour has recieved its first fortnightly update.
- Update takes the tour to Tokyo with new Tokyo Blur course.
- There's also new characters, tracks and most importantly... Rainbow Road!
Mario Kart Tour has been updated with its first fortnightly content release. Announced this morning on Twitter, the new update will take users to Tokyo, where they can try their hand at the Tokyo Blur course for the next two weeks.
Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Get your #MarioKartTour News here! The next tour will be the Tokyo tour, and Lakitu has the latest scoop! You can't get this breaking news anywhere else! Be in the know and ready to go for the Tokyo tour! pic.twitter.com/ESRna2Js9r— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) October 9, 2019
The three new tracks are Kalimari Desert, Neo Bowser City and the soul-destroying, tv-smashing, rage-inducing death trap that is SNES Rainbow Road. The courses have been specially adapted for mobile with different obstacles.
The two new spotlight drivers are Peach and Mario, both of whom you'll find dressed in traditional Japanese dress in a nod to the latest update.
The new characters available include Baby Rosalina and Bowser Jr.
Here's the trailer for the new Tokyo Tour update!
Checkered flag
Mario Kart Tour
Race around anywhere
Take your Mario Kart skills on a tour...globally. The Nintendo gang is all here, so race anywhere with a simple touch. Get a handle on these new controls and drift your way to victory.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.