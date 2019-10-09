Mario Kart Tour has been updated with its first fortnightly content release. Announced this morning on Twitter, the new update will take users to Tokyo, where they can try their hand at the Tokyo Blur course for the next two weeks.

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Get your #MarioKartTour News here! The next tour will be the Tokyo tour, and Lakitu has the latest scoop! You can't get this breaking news anywhere else! Be in the know and ready to go for the Tokyo tour! pic.twitter.com/ESRna2Js9r

The three new tracks are Kalimari Desert, Neo Bowser City and the soul-destroying, tv-smashing, rage-inducing death trap that is SNES Rainbow Road. The courses have been specially adapted for mobile with different obstacles.

The two new spotlight drivers are Peach and Mario, both of whom you'll find dressed in traditional Japanese dress in a nod to the latest update.

The new characters available include Baby Rosalina and Bowser Jr.

Here's the trailer for the new Tokyo Tour update!