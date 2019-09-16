What you need to know
- The three games are called: Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest II: The Seeds of Salvation and Dragon Quest III: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
- The games will come out on Switch the same time as Dragon Quest XII S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Recognize the art style? Dragon Ball artist Akira Toriyama was part of these games.
- These Dragon Quest games will release on September 27th.
The Nintendo Switch has become a home to some of the most amazing RPGs around, such as Octopath Traveller, Tales of Vesperia, Fire Emblem, and so much more. So, it only makes sense that Nintendo would want to add the mother of all RPGs, Dragon Quest -- known a Dragon Warrior in the West -- to its diverse arsenal. The fact that it's coming out on the same day as Dragon Quest XII S: Echoes of an Elusive Age? Well, that's just an added bonus.
The announcement came from the official Dragon Quest account.
Find out where it all began - the first three #DragonQuest games are coming to North America, and for the first time on console in Europe, on #NintendoSwitch!— DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) September 16, 2019
You can start with any of the three games, so get ready for classic adventures from September 27th. pic.twitter.com/iPklL1k0uv
The first three Dragon Quest games released back in Japan 1986, 1987 and 1988 and since then has ensnared the hearts of fans. So much so that Dragon Quest has had several spin-offs, as well as novels, manga, and anime, and with the newest game releasing on Switch soon, it's obvious how much the series is loved.
Dragon Quest I, II and III are set to release on the Nintendo Switch, alongside Dragon Quest XII, on the 27th of September, 2019.
