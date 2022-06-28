The first unionized Apple employees are ready to bargain with the company.

In a blog post, The National Labor Relations Board has certified the union election victory for the 100+ Apple Store employees in Towson, Maryland in the United States. The group will be known as IAM-CORE and, now that the certification is in, can meet with Apple management to negogiate its first contract.

"The IAM and the new members of IAM-CORE in Towson, Md., look forward to bargaining with Apple and obtaining a strong first contract that makes positive changes for Apple workers and the customers they are proud to serve. IAM-CORE members feel that the opportunity to collectively bargain with Apple will enhance their workplace and continue to advance Apple's standing as one of the world's most innovative companies. IAM-CORE continues to organize from coast to coast to bring a greater voice on the job to Apple workers."

"We look forward to sitting down with Apple to help improve our workplace and enhance our customer service capabilities. Our goal is to make Apple the number one company in the world and the number one workplace in the world. Together we can achieve greatness starting at the bargaining table."

IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. hinted that it isn't stopping at Townson and is building a blueprint for Apple Store employees who wish to unionize across the country.

"We are ready to get our team working to secure the best contract for IAM-CORE members at the Apple store in Towson that will benefit Apple, its customers, and the community. We expect Apple to bargain in good faith. The IAM's experience at the negotiating table will create a blueprint for Apple store employees across our nation."

Apple Store employees at the Maryland location voted overwhelming in favor of unionization on June 18.