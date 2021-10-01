Best value Fitbit Sense More features Apple Watch Series 6 Fitbit Sense is Fitbit's most advanced health smartwatch. It features sensors that track important health metrics, sleep, activity, and help manage stress. You'll get six plus days of battery life depending on your usage, and it has fast charging. From $270 at Amazon Pros EDA + ECG

Built-in GPS + AZM

Daily Readiness Score

Fast charging

iOS and Android Cons No optional built-in cellular

No safety tracking

Minimal storage Apple Watch Series 6 offers comprehensive health and fitness monitoring. It features advanced navigation, preloaded Maps, safety tracking, and an optional built-in cellular system. It delivers about 18 hours of battery on a full charge. From $399 at Apple Pros Advanced navigation

Preloaded maps

Safety tracking

Optional built-in cellular

More internal storage Cons Short battery life

No fast charging

iOS only

Deciding between Fitbit Sense (the best Fitbit ever), and Apple Watch Series 6 (the best Apple Watch to date) is a tough choice as they're two of the best fitness wearables available. Both offer advanced features when it comes to health and fitness monitoring. They're capable of tracking every part of your day and will keep you on track to wellness. Deciding which to buy comes down to your lifestyle, budget, and operating system.

Fitbit Sense vs. Apple Watch Series 6: Breaking it down

When it comes to comprehensive health and fitness monitoring, Fitbit Sense is a worthy adversary of Apple Watch Series 6 — they have a lot of features in common. But when you consider the Series 6's advanced navigation, safety tracking, and optional built-in cellular, this Apple Watch offers a bit more. However, it's important to keep in mind that those additional features come at an additional cost. Let's break down the specs to see exactly how these two differ.

Fitbit Sense Apple Watch 6 Display type AMOLED LTPO OLED Display size 1.58 inches 1.78 inches (44mm) 1.65 (40mm) Display always-on Yes Yes Water-resistant (5ATM) Yes Yes Internal storage 4GB 32GB Built-in cellular No Yes (optional) Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes Smart assistant Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant Siri Built-in GPS GPS/GLONASS A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/QZSS Safety tracking No Yes Preloaded maps No Yes All-day activity tracking Yes Yes Sleep tracking Yes Yes Swim tracking Yes Yes Stress monitoring Yes Yes Sp02 monitoring Yes (with Sp02 watch face) Yes ECG tracking Yes Yes Heart rate monitoring Yes Yes Sensors Accelerometer, altimeter, heart rate monitor, gyroscope, ambient light, pulse oximeter, ECG, thermometer Accelerometer, altimeter, heart rate monitor, compass, gyroscope, ambient light, pulse oximeter, ECG, thermometer Battery life 6+ days 18 hours Compatibility iOS + Android iOS only Customizable watch face Yes Yes Interchangeable bands Yes Yes Customizable apps Yes Yes

As you can see, Fitbit Sense hosts nearly the same sensors as Apple Watch Series 6, minus a compass for advanced health and fitness monitoring. Plus, it offers fast charging, longer battery life, and iOS and Android compatibility. Apple Watch Series 6 features more in terms of built-in cellular, advanced navigation, safety tracking, and preloaded maps, but it's much more expensive. So, which is for you? Let's find out.

Fitbit Sense vs. Apple Watch Series 6: Fitbit Sense makes sense

If you're looking for comprehensive health and fitness monitoring, and don't have the need to go phone-free or use advanced navigation, Fitbit Sense makes sense. It's the best Fitbit because it's loaded with Fitbit's most advanced sensors, making it a great value. It offers features like EDA scans and ECG monitoring to help manage stress and keep tabs on your heart health.

Although its navigation system isn't as advanced as Apple Watch Series 6, it is outfitted with built-in GPS, so you can track your workout routes. Active Zone Minutes give your wrist a buzz when you reach target heart rate zones, and you can view how your heart rate changes along your routes in your workout intensity map in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit's most advanced sensors bring comprehensive health and fitness monitoring to Fitbit Sense.

Your Daily Readiness Score is a new Fitbit feature. It's a score based on your exercise, sleep, and heart rate variability to help optimize your energy throughout the day. It will tell you if you're ready for a tough workout, if you need a lighter training session, or if you must rest and recover.

When it comes to music, you can store and play music and podcasts on Deezer or Pandora, and control Spotify straight from your wrist. However, Fitbit Sense only offers 4GB of storage, so your storage space is minimal, especially in comparison to the 32GB on Apple Watch Series 6. However, you still have the option of downloading a few favorite playlists to motivate your workouts.

Fitbit Sense vs. Apple Watch Series 6: Adventure with Apple Watch Series 6

If you've got the budget for it, and you love exploring and adventuring, Apple Watch Series 6 is your best bet. It offers an advanced navigation system that includes A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and QZSS to pinpoint your location worldwide. The Maps app comes pre-downloaded on this watch, so not only will you always know where you are, you can also get turn by turn directions to wherever you need to go.

A key difference between the Sense and Apple Watch Series 6 is safety tracking. Series 6 has it, the Sense does not. This means that Apple Watch can detect if you've taken a hard fall and connect you with emergency services if you're immobile. You can also get immediate help in an emergency — even when traveling internationally, by pressing and holding the side button.

If you love to explore, you'll benefit from the advanced navigation, safety tracking, and built-in cellular on the Series 6.

Another important difference between these two wearables is the optional built-in cellular system on Apple Watch Series 6. This means you can text, make calls, and answer emails with ease; anytime, anywhere — completely phone-free. Again, if you're someone who loves exploring the great outdoors, this is a desirable feature to have. From hiking the mountain tops, to surfing the waves, you'll always be connected.

When it comes to media, you can store, stream, and play your favorite tunes, audio books, and podcasts via Apple Music. Apple Watch Series 6 has 32GB of storage, so there is ample space to download your desired media.

Fitbit Sense vs. Apple Watch Series 6: Customization, compatibility, and battery life

Both Fitbit Sense and Apple Watch Series 6 feature customizable watch faces, apps, and interchangeable bands, but the Apple Watch has a lot more options when it comes to colors and materials. Fitbit Sense has three band and casing options, whereas Apple Watch Series 6 has a plethora of band and casing material and color combinations. If you're a fan of major personalization, Apple Watch Series 6 is the right fit.

When considering compatibility, Fitbit Sense is the obvious choice for Android users, as it's compatible with both iOS and Android. Apple Watch Series 6 is only compatible with iOS. Fitbit Sense has Apple Watch Series 6 beat in battery life. It offers six plus days of battery depending on your usage, while the Apple Watch Series 6 offers only up to 18 hours.

Unlike the Apple Watch Series 6, Fitbit Sense offers fast charging. You can get a full day's charge in just 12 minutes. This is a valuable feature to have if you're someone who is always on the move.

Fitbit Sense vs. Apple Watch Series 6: Which should you buy?

The Fitbit Sense and Apple Watch Series 6 offer comprehensive health and fitness monitoring. The choice on which to buy comes down to compatibility, budget, and lifestyle. If you're an Android user, or someone who wouldn't necessarily benefit from advanced navigation and safety tracking, Fitbit Sense is a great value. It's outfitted with high-tech sensors and offers much longer battery life and fast charging at a hard to beat price.

If you love personalization, have the budget for it, and frequently adventure and explore around the world, Apple Watch Series 6 is your best bet. You can make it uniquely your own, and its advanced navigation, safety tracking, and built-in cellular features ensure you'll always stay safe and connected. Ultimately, both of these wearables are great products and will keep you on the right track to health.

