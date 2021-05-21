More features Fitbit Versa 3 Great value Fitbit Versa 2 The newest member of the Versa family hosts some notable upgrades from its predecessor. On top of all-day activity tracking, music, and sleep monitoring, it features a built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, an always-on display, and fast charging. It offers six-plus days of battery life. $229 at Amazon Pros Built-in GPS

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness wearables on the market, and Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 2 are no exception to this rule. They both have a lot to offer when it comes to features, music, and style. Which one is for you? It may be a fight between extra features and a hefty price tag when it comes down to it. Let's take a look at what both bands have to offer.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 2: Breaking it down

Fitbit Versa 3 hosts some notable upgrades from its predecessor. It features a built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, an always-on display, and has fast charging. Though the upgraded Versa 3 is a lot more expensive than the Versa 2, you're getting more bang for your buck. If you're looking for the most features, Fitbit Versa 3 is the way to go.

If you want an affordable smartwatch that's great at all-day activity, sleep tracking, music, and smart tech, Fitbit Versa 2 is an excellent value. It all boils down to your budget and the features you want most. Let's break down the specs.

Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Versa 2 Always-on display Yes No Battery life (in days) 6+ 6+ Fast charging Yes No Water-resistant (to 50M) Yes Yes Built-in GPS Yes No Active Zone Minutes Yes No All-day activity Yes Yes 24/7 heart rate Yes Yes Sleep Yes Yes Sp02 (with Sp02 watch face) Yes Yes Skin temperature Yes Yes Music Yes Yes Fitbit Pay Yes Yes Smart Assistant Yes Alexa Smartphone notifications Yes Yes Customizable Yes Yes

These two are a lot alike. They'll keep tabs on your daily activity, meaning they'll track your steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, hourly activity, and stationary time. They'll also keep a watchful eye over your sleep and track how much time you spend in light, deep, and REM sleep stages. Users will get personalized sleep scores to help better understand sleep quality each night, so you can ultimately get better rest.

Additionally, both track your skin temperature each night to see how it varies from your personal baseline. You can view your nightly averages and trends in the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app.

Both offer menstrual health tracking, guided breathing sessions, and cardio fitness scores, so you can get a better understanding of your fitness level. Plus, these Versas offer excellent Sp02 monitoring (with an Sp02 watch face), six-plus days of battery life, smartphone notifications, and are water-resistant up to 50 meters, so you can rock them in the shower, tub, or pool. Since these fitness devices are so alike, let's get more granular to see how these bands would fit your lifestyle.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 2: Advanced features and smart tech

When it comes to advanced features, these two devices are neck-and-neck. You can track the level of oxygen in your blood with both the Fitbit Versa 3 and 2. This can help you learn when there may be an indication of important changes in your overall wellbeing, but you must use an Sp02 watch face to access this feature.

When it comes to playing, streaming, and storing music, both Fitbit Versa 3 and 2 got you covered.

If you need a wearable that you can play, stream, and store music with, both Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 2 fit the bill. You can store and play up to 300+ songs on both of these smartwatches. Plus, you have the ability to download your favorite Pandora stations or Deezer playlists. Take note that paid subscriptions to these music services are required. Both feature Bluetooth connectivity, so you can connect with the best wireless headphones.

Both have smart assistants built right in. One key difference is that Fitbit Versa 3 is compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Fitbit Versa 2, on the other hand, is only compatible with Amazon Alexa. You can check the weather, set timers, control your smart home devices, check the news, and more with these handy, built-in smart assistants. You'll get all of your app, text, call, and email notifications with both, so you can always stay connected as well.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 2: Customization

Here's where the two devices really start to diverge. Fitbit Versa 3 comes in five different color combinations: black on black, midnight blue and soft gold, pink clay and soft gold, thistle and soft gold, and olive and soft gold. Fitbit Versa 2 comes in six different color combinations (including special edition): black and carbon, Bordeaux and copper rose, navy and pink woven with copper rose, petal and copper rose, smoke and mist grey, stone and mist grey.

Regardless of color scheme, both have hundreds of customizable clock faces to choose from. You can store up to five of your favorites right on your wrist, then easily switch your look from classic to modern and back.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 2: Fitbit Versa 3 offers more

What sets Fitbit Versa 3 apart from Fitbit Versa 2 are some notable upgrades. The most notable is the built-in GPS in Fitbit Versa 3, opposed to connected GPS in Fitbit Versa 2. Built-in GPS is where it's at. You can use it during outdoor runs, rides, hikes, and workouts to see your pace and distance without your phone. Then, you can access maps of your workout routes in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit Versa 3 features Active Zone Minutes. Active Zone Minutes help make every minute of your workout count by giving your wrist a buzz when entering your personalized target heart rate zone. This is an excellent feature for those that love heart-based training.

Fitbit Versa 3 features an always-on display.

Another key difference is the always-on display on the Fitbit Versa 3. You can see real-time exercise stats and check the time with just a glance — even when your hands are full. If you don't want your display to always be on, simply turn it off — easy! Consider that an always-on display requires more frequent charging, which might be a deal-breaker for some.

Speaking of charging, Fitbit Versa 3 offers fast charging. If you're always on the move, fuel up with quick charging that gives your watch a full day's charge in just 12 minutes. That's right, an entire day in just 12 minutes. We consider this a huge plus and a major upgrade.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 2: Which should you buy?

If it's within budget, we recommend upgrading to Fitbit Versa 3. It has all of the excellent features that Fitbit Versa 2 has to offer and more! It's outfitted with a built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, an always-on display, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, and features fast charging.

However, if you're on a budget, Fitbit Versa 2 is an excellent value. It has Amazon Alexa, plus everything you need for comprehensive health and fitness tracking, music, and notifications.

