What you need to know
- Apple Fitness+ has launched its latest workout program.
- The program is designed for women who are looking to get back into fitness after having a baby.
- The service already has a program to stay active during pregnancy.
Apple Fitness+ has had a workout program for a while on how to stay active while pregnant, but they have not yet had a program to help new mothers get back into their fitness routine - until now.
On Monday, the workout subscription service launched a new program called "Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby" which is designed to help new mothers get back into their fitness after having their child. The program, which features seven different workout sessions, was put together by Fitness+ trainer Betina Gozo who recently had her own child.
This program is designed for anyone who has recently had a baby, with workouts that can help you feel stronger and more energetic as you take on the daily demands of parenthood. The Core workouts are about reconnecting to your core, building up your ab and back strength, and working your pelvic floor. The series starts with a Core workout to help you create a foundation for getting stronger and avoiding setbacks. There are also upper-body, lower-body, and total-body Strength workouts that use one light to medium dumbbell or just your bodyweight. And the Mindful Cooldowns include stretches that target common post-pregnancy tight spots, plus meditations that focus on themes like patience and self-care. Throughout, there are exercise options to help you feel more comfortable, no matter what type of delivery you had. You can do any of the workouts on their own or combined with other workouts in this program or the Fitness+ library. Check with your healthcare provider before starting any exercise.
If you're still pregnant, Gozo also hosts "Stay Active During Pregnancy," a workout program for those who wanted to maintain a fitness routine during their pregnancy.
Apple Fitness+ is the company's fitness subscription service. It costs $9.99 per month or is included as part of the Premier tier of the Apple One subscription bundle.
