Apple Fitness+ has had a workout program for a while on how to stay active while pregnant, but they have not yet had a program to help new mothers get back into their fitness routine - until now.

On Monday, the workout subscription service launched a new program called "Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby" which is designed to help new mothers get back into their fitness after having their child. The program, which features seven different workout sessions, was put together by Fitness+ trainer Betina Gozo who recently had her own child.