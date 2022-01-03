11 workout types, everything from HIIT to Yoga. New workouts and meditations every week. All powered by Apple Watch.

Today, Apple Fitness+ has taken over the entire homepage of the Apple website. The video, called "Bring on the new you," shows off the different workout types that the service offers including strength, yoga, cycling, meditation, and HIIT training.

Apple Fitness+ is the company's workout subscription service powered by the Apple Watch. As long as you have an Apple Watch and an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you have access to the entire Apple Fitness+ experience.

The service includes a number of different workout types including strength, yoga, HIIT, core, pilates, cycling, running, rowing, and more. After each exercise, you can also explore a range of mindful cooldowns to finish off your workout. There are even training programs for beginners and women who are pregnant as well as seasonable programs like training for snow sports.

In addition to the core workouts, the company has expanded its mindfulness programming to include meditation sessions that can be completed with video on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV or through audio with just an Apple Watch.

Apple has also created "Time to Walk," an audio experience built into the Workout app on Apple Watch where you can listen to an inspirational figure as you take a walk.

Apple Fitness+ is available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It is also available as part of the Apple One Premier tier of the company's subscription bundle service.