What you need to know
- Fleetsmith is joining Apple.
- Fleetsmith is a mobile device management company.
- It could mean Apple's first foray into its own support for managing corporate devices.
Mobile device management company Fleetsmith has today announced its acquisition by Apple.
In a blog post the company stated:
We started Fleetsmith to balance the management and security needs of IT with the experience users love about Mac, iPad, and iPhone. We're proud of the incredibly talented team we've built, and that we've stayed true to our mission: to make powerful, secure Apple fleet management available to everyone.
We're thrilled to join Apple. Our shared values of putting the customer at the center of everything we do without sacrificing privacy and security, means we can truly meet our mission, delivering Fleetsmith to businesses and institutions of all sizes, around the world.
To our community of customers and everyone who has been part of our journey so far, thank you! We look forward to continuing to deliver Fleetsmith to existing and new customers. If you'd like to give Fleetsmith a try, visit fleetsmith.com and we'd be happy to connect with you.
Fleetsmith is a mobile device management company that helps businesses manage devices and tech solutions for their employees.
Fleetsmith automates device setup, intelligence, patching, and security, for your company's Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. Fleetsmith is Apple device management that just works.
Apple currently relies on third-party platforms to provide solutions for mobile device management when it comes to businesses, so the Fleetsmith acquisition could signal Apple's first foray into its own device management solution.
Fleetsmith features include a smart inventory, real-time visibility, security compliance, and more.
