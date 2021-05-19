What you need to know
- Allergen app Soosee now helps you explain dietary requirements using your Apple Watch.
- Travel Cards take your words and translate them right on your Apple Watch.
Soosee was already a great app for people with special dietary requirements before today's big new update, but it's taken things to a whole new level. Previously, Soosee could look at food and tell you which ingredients were troublesome for you personally, and now it can help tell other people about your requirements as well. And it can do it from your Apple Watch.
Celebrating Soosee's one-year anniversary, this new update adds a ton of new features that you should check out including new Home screen widgets. But it's the Travel Cards on your watch that could quite literally safe lives.
Check it out!
TRAVEL CARDS - Travel Cards help you explain your dietary constraints when you're abroad - Simple sentences, translated to different languages that will help you explain your allergies - Vegan and vegetarian sentences can help you find alternatives at restaurants - Emergency cards can help you get the help you need if things go wrong - Available in English, Dutch, German, French and Italian. The rest of the languages will be released over the next two weeks.
Pretty sweet, right?
The kind of app that would be right at home during an Apple Watch health reel at WWDC, Soosee has more than 30 categories "for common allergies, a vegan lifestyle, pregnant women, high environmental impact, additives, health and more!"
The new update is rolling out to the App Store now and is available as a free download with in-app purchases available.
Planning a trip with Soosee? Treat yourself to a new watch with these Apple Watch deals before you set off!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple seeks early trial win against Epic over denial of access to iOS
Apple has asked the judge in the Epic Games trial to pass a partial judgment on one aspect of the case, Epic's claim that Apple has unlawfully denied Epic access to iOS.
Some users report Apple Music crashes when used with CarPlay and iOS 14.5.1
A growing number of users say that they can't get Apple Music to launch when using CarPlay.
Review: Famicom Detective Club games are chilling interactive adventures
The Famicom Detective Club games are remakes of Family Computer Disk System games from 1988. They both follow supernatural murder mysteries with good plots.
Looking for a Nintendo Switch bundle? Here are all of them!
If you want more than just a Nintendo Switch. If you want to get the biggest bang for your buck and hit the ground running, you need a bundle pack.