Warner Bros. Games, The LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm Games have today announced that a brand new Star Wars game is coming to Apple Arcade. Say hello to LEGO Star Wars Battles.

The new game will be an Apple Arcade exclusive and while no hard release date has been given, I'm told that it is coming "soon." That normally means within a week or two, so it's time to start getting excited folks!

Gamers will be able to enjoy real-time PvP multiplayer battles as Star Wars fans build their armies of LEGO characters and vehicles.

In addition, players can collect and upgrade LEGO Star Wars characters, troops, and vehicles from across the Star Wars saga to build their own army; they'll also build LEGO towers on the battlefield to strategically attack, defend, and capture territory. Heroes and villains will have their own unique abilities, from Darth Vader's Force Slam to Luke Skywalker's Force Push, while locales range from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's Naboo to Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Anyone keen to make sure they can download LEGO Star Wars Battles as soon as it's available can pre-register for download in the App Store right now. The game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Here's how the App Store page describes what we should expect:

Lead your favorite LEGO® Star Wars™ characters into real-time, multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations from throughout the galaxy! What happens when an Ewok takes on a Tusken Raider? Can a flock of porgs tackle a stormtrooper in a standoff? Could Chewbacca go toe-to-toe with Boba Fett? Who would win in a showdown between Yoda and Darth Vader? Collect and upgrade LEGO Star Wars characters, troops, and vehicles and craft formidable light and dark side armies. Build LEGO towers on the battlefield and develop a strategy to attack, defend, and capture territory as you push towards the enemy base to claim victory! Download this exciting LEGO game that brings together every era of Star Wars™ storytelling in a tower defense style.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience ready for the big release, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. You can learn more about the upcoming game over on the official website, too.