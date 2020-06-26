Yesterday in a press release, Ford announced the new 2021 F-150 pickup truck. As part of that announcement, the company surprised many by revealing that Apple's wireless CarPlay technology would come standard on the vehicle.

The 2021 Ford F-150 is outfitted with the new SYNC-4 entertainment system, and as part of that, the truck will now support wireless CarPlay as a standard feature. Wireless Carplay allows Apple users to place their iPhone on a charging pad and connect to the car's entertainment system without the need for a cable. They can then get directions with Maps, stream Apple Music, and more while charging their phone wirelessly.

"All-new SYNC 4 is standard, helping keep owners connected and make their days more productive with more natural voice control available as well as real-time mapping and customizable information on demand. The technology builds on more than 10 years of SYNC innovation by helping minimize distractions with hands-free voice control as well as core features such as making phone calls and selecting music. With twice the computing power of the previous-generation system, new SYNC 4 can wirelessly connect smartphones without the USB cord for seamless integration of Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™ compatibility as well as SYNC AppLink® apps like Waze and Ford+Alexa."

Ford also announced that the new F-150 will be the country's first full-size pickup truck to feature standard over-the-air (OTA) updates for its software, a feature that more technology-focused vehicles, like Tesla, have been enjoying for years.

"F-150 represents Ford's next big step in bringing connected vehicles to customers. The all-new F-150 is North America's first full-size pickup with standard over-the-air updates, helping customers' trucks stay at the forefront of purposeful technology. These updates are bumper-to-bumper, and can include all-new functions and additional features throughout the life of the truck. They can support preventative maintenance, reduce repair trips, provide improved performance and ultimately result in more vehicle up-time. The majority of updates will be completed in under two minutes and can be performed at times customers choose, so they won't have to put their lives on hold."

Hopefully, Ford's announcement will encourage other car manufacturers to roll out wireless CarPlay as a standard feature for their new models. While they're at it, throw in CarKey too.