Ford has announced that drivers of its Mach-E Electric vehicle can make use of EV routing when using Apple CarPlay and Apple Maps.

The feature, which allows carmakers to suggest where drivers can stop to charge their EV while on a trip, will require people to have their iPhone connected to their Mach-E and then use the Apple Maps app to plan their route. If they do that, the Mach-E will then prompt them to use EV routing.

Once up and running EV routing will show how much battery will be remaining when a trip is completed. If the current charge level won't allow drivers to complete their journey, stops will be suggested where chargers are located.

As 9to5Mac notes, the feature is coming to the Mach-E initially but will eventually be available on the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit Evs as well. Ford outlines the following compatibility requirements.

2022 Model Year (MY)

2021 MY with the following SYNC®** software versions (see Checking Your SYNC 4A Software Version): 21281_PRODUCT.244 22028_PRODUCT.358 22034_PRODUCT.364



Drivers will also need to have an iPhone running iOS 15.4 or later in order to take advantage of the new EV routing feature, too.

Ford worked with Apple to develop communications between the vehicle and the Apple device. However, the battery level will only update when the Apple device connects to the Mustang Mach-E through CarPlay.

Apple CarPlay is already a great feature for drivers but support for EV routing takes things to a whole new level while helping eliminate any range anxiety that could be suffered.