Apple is set to announce four new iPhones in September or October, but what will it announce next year? That's the question this concept video tries to answer and boy, does it. Well, sort of.

There is no doubt whatsoever that the iPhone 13 concept ticks the right boxes and gets those excitement juices flowing. With a curved screen that wraps around to all four sides, this would be the ultimate YouTube machine. I want it in my life like, yesterday. Physics and current technology be damned!

We also get a look at AirPower, because of course we do, as well as the upgraded iPhone 13 Pro. And that's where things really jump into the future. A screen on all four sides of the phone isn't enough, you say? How about a screen on the back, too?

Check it out.