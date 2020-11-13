The release of the FORM goggles on Apple.com comes soon after FORM's launch of open water features through a free firmware update in the summer of 2020. Through the update, swimmers can view real-time GPS performance metrics and heart rate data in open water when using compatible smartwatches including Apple Watch Series 6, SE, 5, 4 and 3, as well as Garmin's Forerunner 945 and 745, and the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro and fēnix 5 Plus.

FORM, the sports technology company behind the FORM Smart Swim Goggles , has announced that its product is now offered directly on the Apple Store website. The availability of the goggles on the Apple Store website fall at the same time that the company released an update enabling new features like real-time GPS performance metrics and heart rate data.

"We're thrilled that the FORM goggles will now be more accessible than ever through availability on Apple.com. Swimming is one of the world's biggest sports, and yet swimmers are totally under-served by technology. Our goal at FORM is to make the swimming experience better for everyone. With the availability of the FORM goggles on Apple.com, we're expanding our reach to a wide network of consumers who are interested in how technology can improve their daily lives and solve real problems."

FORM founder and CEO Dan Eisenhardt says that swimming, despite being one of the biggest sports in the world, is currently underserved by technology. FORM aims to change that with it's FORM Smart Swim Goggles .

The FORM Smart Swim Goggles offer swimmers an augmented-reality display to track things like "split times, distance, stroke rate, pace per 100, and calories in real-time." It works in both pools and open water.

As the first premium swim goggles with a see-through, augmented-reality display, the FORM goggles have provided the 240 million active pool swimmers across the world with the option to view performance metrics like split times, distance, stroke rate, pace per 100, and calories in real-time, as they swim. Swimmers can enjoy the benefits of the FORM goggles in the pool, or outside through GPS open water features. After your swim, the FORM goggles sync to the FORM Swim App, where swimmers can analyze their metrics and revisit past workouts to see their progress over time. The FORM Swim App, which has received over 125 4.8 star reviews, also lets you automatically sync workouts with other services, including the Apple Health app.

The FORM Smart Swim Goggles can now be purchased on Apple.com for $199.95. You can also download the FORM Swim app for free from the App Store.