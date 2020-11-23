In a press release, Save the Children International has announced that Angela Ahrendts, Apple's former Senior Vice President of Retail and People, has been appointed as the organization's chair of its Board of Trustees.

In a statement, Ahrendts said that she is looking to helping the organization continue its work to "champion the basic rights and needs of children worldwide."

"I am truly honored to step in as Board Chair of Save the Children International. I've always been passionate about serving children and look forward to leveraging my experience with the remarkable Save the Children global partners and team to continue to champion the basic rights and needs of children worldwide."

Ahrendts went on to say that the world must redouble its efforts to support children as, due to the pandemic, millions of children will be living in poverty.

"As a global citizen, it breaks my heart to read the pandemic will leave millions of children in poverty and extremely vulnerable. The world owes it to these children to redouble all our efforts to ensure we support those who need us most now. I'm humbled to begin this mission and hope you will join us in our efforts now and for future generations of children."

Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children International, said that Ahrendts' skill set will be a great addition to an already diverse Board of Trustees.

"Together with our members and our staff in all the countries where we are working, we can truly deliver on our important mission for children – to inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children, and to achieve immediate and enduring change in their lives. Now, more than ever, we need to be a strong voice for children and their rights. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social and economic crises threaten to undo decades of progress for children's rights, impacting nearly every aspect of children's lives."

You can read the full press release on the Save the Children International website.