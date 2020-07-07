Forrest Gump ParamountSource: Paramount Pictures

This week 26 years ago saw the arrival of Forrest Gump, one of the best movies ever to star the treasure that is Tom Hanks. And it turns out that Gump's investment in Apple Computer back in the day would have earned him a fortune. A big fortune at that.

As everyone who has seen the movie will remember, Hank's character invested the money hey made from the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company into what Gump called "some kind of fruit company". That fruit company was Apple Computer, with Gump seen receiving a letter about his shares during the movie.

It's never actually explained how much Gump invested, but people over the years have gone with the $100,000 figure for various reasons. Based on that figure and using the movie's timeline we can be confident that Gump would be a very rich man indeed. If he was real, of course.

Now, who wishes they'd put some money into that fruit company way back when?

