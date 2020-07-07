This week 26 years ago saw the arrival of Forrest Gump, one of the best movies ever to star the treasure that is Tom Hanks. And it turns out that Gump's investment in Apple Computer back in the day would have earned him a fortune. A big fortune at that.

As everyone who has seen the movie will remember, Hank's character invested the money hey made from the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company into what Gump called "some kind of fruit company". That fruit company was Apple Computer, with Gump seen receiving a letter about his shares during the movie.

It's never actually explained how much Gump invested, but people over the years have gone with the $100,000 figure for various reasons. Based on that figure and using the movie's timeline we can be confident that Gump would be a very rich man indeed. If he was real, of course.

This Week in 1994: Forrest Gump Debuts.



In the film, his Bubba Gump shrimp money is put into Apple.



Based on the timeline, he could've bought 3% for about $100K



That’s now worth $48.6 Billion, which would make him the 22nd richest in the world today.pic.twitter.com/0ljET89eDM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 7, 2020

Now, who wishes they'd put some money into that fruit company way back when?