Apple rejects Epic's request to bring Fortnite back to the App Store

In a move that makes sense because we might as well drag this saga well into 2022, Apple has rejected Epic Games' request to return Fortnite to the App Store.

In a series of tweets, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney revealed that, after requesting for Apple to give the company back its access to its developer account, that Apple had declined.

Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they'd "welcome Epic's return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else". Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

Sweeney shared the letter that he sent to Apple to attempt to get the Epic developer account reinstated. While the letter says the company would bring Fortnite back to the Mac immediately, it did clarify that its fate on iOS still depends on how Apple implements the in-app purchase changes as directed by the court.

Just last week, Epic agreed with Apple that we would play by the same rules as everyone else. pic.twitter.com/WOxsbnAFXE — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

In response, Apple says that it is not reinstating Epic's developer "until the district court's judgement becomes final and unappealable."

Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process. pic.twitter.com/QCD7wogJef — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

It's currently unclear where things go from here. While this move may be in bad taste by Apple depending on who you ask, it's not clear if this could be fought by Epic. In court. Again.