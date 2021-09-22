Score a saving on iPad Pro (2021): $100 off at Amazon

Apple rejects Epic's request to bring Fortnite back to the App Store

Fortnite will remain banned from the Mac and iOS App Store for now.
  • Fortnite is not being admitted back to the App Store.
  • Epic recently requested for its developer account to be reinstated.
  • Apple says it won't do so "until the district court's judgement becomes final and unappealable."

In a move that makes sense because we might as well drag this saga well into 2022, Apple has rejected Epic Games' request to return Fortnite to the App Store.

In a series of tweets, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney revealed that, after requesting for Apple to give the company back its access to its developer account, that Apple had declined.

Sweeney shared the letter that he sent to Apple to attempt to get the Epic developer account reinstated. While the letter says the company would bring Fortnite back to the Mac immediately, it did clarify that its fate on iOS still depends on how Apple implements the in-app purchase changes as directed by the court.

In response, Apple says that it is not reinstating Epic's developer "until the district court's judgement becomes final and unappealable."

It's currently unclear where things go from here. While this move may be in bad taste by Apple depending on who you ask, it's not clear if this could be fought by Epic. In court. Again.

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.