Epic Games has said that Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be playable on Mac from next week as a result of its legal dispute with Apple.

Epic made the announcement overnight stating:

Apple is preventing us from distributing games on Mac which ends our ability to develop Fortnite: Save the World for the platform. Beginning September 23, 2020, Save the World will no longer be playable on Mac.



According to Epic:

Apple is preventing Epic from signing games and patches for distribution on Mac, which ends our ability to develop and offer Fortnite: Save the World for the platform. Specifically, our upcoming v14.20 release will cause bugs for players on v13.40, resulting in a very poor experience. Since we are no longer able to sign updates and release fixes for these issues, beginning September 23, 2020, Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be playable on macOS.

Epic says it will refund any players who bought Save the World Founder's or Starter Packs and played the game on macOS between September 17, 2019, and September 17, 2020. Any V-Bucks spent on Llamas on macOS in this period will also be refunded.

Epic says that the game will remain playable on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Fortnite: Battle Royal remains playable on Mac, however, Epic is no longer able to update the game after it breached its user agreement with Apple, resulting in its developer account being terminated. The incident was the trigger for a massive legal battle between the two over Apple's App Store and the 30% cut Apple takes of all payments made on its platform.

Apple has filed a counterclaim against Epic over its breach of contract, and in a recent court filing told a judge that Epic Games bullies platforms for its own personal gain under the guise of being 'pro-gamer.'