What you need to know Apple has added four more titles to Apple Arcade.

Titles are 'Manifold Garden', 'PAC-MAN Party Royale', 'Ballistic Baseball', and 'Things That Go Bump'.

Manifold Garden has been in development for 7 years, and is a 3.1GB download.

Apple continues to bolster the roster of its already stellar Apple Arcade lineup. Today Apple has added four brand new titles to the service: 'Manifold Garden', 'PAC-MAN Party Royale', 'Ballistic Baseball', and 'Things That Go Bump.' Manifold Garden, created by William Chyr, has been in development for 7 years, and is a monster 3.1GB download. In the game you explore a vast world, solve puzzles and manipulate gravity.

Things That Go Bump is a sidescroller which supports up to four players and has controller support, battle spirits in the night and use various objects to create new characters. Ballistic Baseball from Gameloft features cross play over iOS, macOS and tv OS, and features 8 unique stadiums. Finally, Bandai Namco classic Pac Man gets the multiplayer treatment in PAC-MAN Party Royale, which lets you play PAC-MAN against 3 other people in a bid to be the last man standing. Check out the trailer for it below!