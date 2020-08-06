What you need to know
- Four new upcoming Apple Arcade games have been leaked.
- The games were discovered in the App Store on the iOS 14 beta.
- None are currently available on devices running iOS 13.
We may have gotten an early look at four new games coming to Apple Arcade before we were supposed to.
Reported by MacRumors, four new games were discovered in the App Store's Apple Arcade section on devices running the iOS 14 beta. Apple has not yet formally announced the titles or released them to devices running iOS 13.
The first title is "Next Stop Nowhere", a "road trip adventure story set in a colorful, cutthroat vision of outer space." The game will apparently be completely exclusive to Apple Arcade.
The next title is "Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time" from Adult Swim Games. The game pits players as Samurai Jack in his fight against Aku.
Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior across time. Journey through time to finally stop Aku's evil reign in this new adventure told by the creators of Samurai Jack. Voiced by the original voice-actors, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is an action platform game that spans across time and space, where your actions will determine a new legend!
"The Last Campfire" is a new puzzle adventure game created by the studio behind "No Man's Sky."
The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home.
The last game is "Worlds End Club," a side-scroller about a group of kids who go on an adventure after a bus accident causes "extraordinary powers (to) begin to awaken within them."
All games will be released in the near future on Apple Arcade, so keep your eyes peeled!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
