We may have gotten an early look at four new games coming to Apple Arcade before we were supposed to.

Reported by MacRumors, four new games were discovered in the App Store's Apple Arcade section on devices running the iOS 14 beta. Apple has not yet formally announced the titles or released them to devices running iOS 13.

The first title is "Next Stop Nowhere", a "road trip adventure story set in a colorful, cutthroat vision of outer space." The game will apparently be completely exclusive to Apple Arcade.