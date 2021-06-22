Both Foxconn and Pegatron are said to be pushing the boat out to try and recruit new people in time for the annual iPhone crunch. Both companies are offering bonuses in excess of a month's wages when they help recruit new employees.

According to a Taiwan Economic Daily, the companies are keen to bring more people into the company to help deal with iPhone 13 production.

Via Google Translate:

Preparing for the Apple iPhone 13 (tentative name), after the Hon Hai Group's start of recruitment, Pegatron (4938) 's iPhone production hub Shanghai Pegatron Factory recently raised the recruitment bonus, and the "rebate" was increased from RMB 5,500 (about NTD) at the end of May. 23,760 yuan), up to 8,500 yuan (approximately NT$36,720) to meet the manpower demand in the upcoming peak season.

It's the same story at Foxconn, according to the same report:

The latest general worker recruitment announcement of Foxconn Zhengzhou Plant under the Hon Hai Group shows that the internal recommendation bonus comes to RMB 6,000, and the resignation bonus is 5,400 RMB, which is significantly higher than the bonus in May.

For comparison's sake, and according to 9to5Mac, iPhone workers earn RMB 5,000 to 6,000 ($772 to $926) when working six days a week. That makes these bonuses all the more vital.

Foxconn's Zhengzhou is one of the most vital in terms of iPhone production and it's easy to see why the company wants to make sure it is operating at full capacity.

All being well Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 lineup in September. When it will ship those devices depends on a complicated supply chain dance, one that Apple has become very adept at doing.

You don't need to wait until iPhone 13 to grab a new handset though. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best iPhone Apple has ever made and you can grab one today.