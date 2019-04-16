Foxconn's founder and chairman Terry Gou has announced that the company will kick off mass production of iPhones in India from later this year. India is in the midst of an election cycle, and as such the government is keen to award deals in the manufacturing space. Wiston got the nod for a new $715 million facility a few months ago, and now Foxconn is set to significantly expand its presence in the country.

Gou also revealed that he would step back from day-to-day operations, instead focusing on long-term strategy. Foxconn has been manufacturing older iPhones in a facility in Bangalore for some time now, but it will now start making newer models.

Trial production of the iPhone X is already underway, with full-fledged assembly set to kick off at its Chennai plant in the coming months. The goal is to set up the manufacturing lines in time for the launch of the next iPhone in September, which gives Foxconn the ability to cater to India as well as other regions. From South China Morning Post: