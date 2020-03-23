App StoreSource: Joe Keller / iMore

If you add money to your Apple ID right now, Apple will add an extra 10% for free if you happen to live in the right country. So far we've confirmed that the offer is available in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, and Australia with others very likely also on board.

Apple will add 10% to whatever you add to your Apple ID, up to a maximum of $200, €300, or £200. Put simply, if you add $200 to your Apple ID right now, Apple will give you an extra $20. What's not to like about that?!

Remember – these funds can be used to pay for anything bought from one of Apple's services. That includes the App Store, iTunes, in-app purchases – including Netflix, Disney+, etc – and even Apple Music as MacRumors notes. You get the idea.

So, what are you waiting for? If you're not sure how to add funds to your wallet, don't worry. We've got you!