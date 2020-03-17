What you need to know
- Charging tech company Aira has a brand new face on its team.
- They've hired Jeff Risher, formerly of Apple and Tesla.
- Aira is the developer of FreePower technology, a free-position wireless charging technology.
Charging tech company Aira has hired former Apple and Tesla veteran Jeff Risher to be its Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel.
In a press release today they said:
Chandler, Arizona — March 17, 2020 — Aira Inc., makers of FreePower™ free-position wireless charging technology is excited to announce it has added Apple and Tesla veteran Jeff Risher to its executive team as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel. In this role, Jeff will lead the company's business development and corporate strategy, as well as oversee Aira's legal matters, IP strategy and technology partnerships. The hire, Aira's most senior to date, adds important expertise as the company aims to transform wireless charging and expand its reach into key verticals including consumer electronics, automotive, furniture, and hospitality.
Risher has worked for both Apple and Tesla, as well as Faraday Future and has previously been recognized as one of the "Top IP Strategists in the World" by Intellectual Asset Management Magazine.
Aira has developed a new wireless charging technology called FreePower, which means you can charge a device wirelessly by 'free-charging' it, essentially it can be placed anywhere on a mat and still work. Nomad's Base Station Pro is the first charging mat to use Aira' FreePower technology.
Aira CEO and co-founder Jake Slatnick said of the move:
"Jeff is a seasoned technology strategist, IP expert and deal maker, and has experience at some of the most innovative and well-known brands in the world. He will be instrumental towards our mission to evolve wireless charging forever."
On his own move Risher said:
"From the time I met Jake and Eric, and saw the technology working, I knew I had to be a part of this... It's rare to come across an opportunity like Aira where the present needs, future direction and its transformative technology are so well matched with my strengths and background. FreePower has the potential to re-energize the wireless charging industry and deliver on the promise of convenience. It can ignite entirely new ecosystems providing business opportunities and stronger charging experiences across so many different industries."
