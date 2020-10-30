What you need to know
- Monster Hunter Rise is the latest flagship title in Capcom's Monster Hunter series, set to release on March 6, 2021 on Nintendo Switch.
- It aims to improve traversal and combat with the Wirebug and Palamute companion.
- Today, Capcom has released footage showcasing the Greatsword in action.
- Gameplay is looking very promising and I can't wait to get my hands on it.
In a few months' time, we will be able to get our hands-on Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch, the latest title in Capcom's now bestselling action game series all about hunting giant monsters. It aims to take area traversal and combat to new literal heights with the Wirebug. While bringing a new companion called the Palamute to aid in combat and provide a faster mode of travel. Today, we will get to see how these new additions will play out in motion with one of the 14 weapon types, in particular, the Greatsword.
The Wirebug will allow the player access to all sorts of aerial mobility, aerial attacks, and emergency escape options after taking large hits. This will allow for faster-paced, exciting gameplay, the likes of which is reminiscent of earlier titles like Monster Hunter Generations: Ultimate. With Greatsword, for example, the Wirebug can allow for aerial attacks that can combo straight to its strongest attack or provide quick getaways whilst boosting its attack power for the next strike.
I am more than beyond excited to see what the Wirebug will do to the other 13 weapon types. Especially the Gunlance and Charge Blade. If you pre-order the game now, you can acquire special cosmetic 'Layered Armor' for your Palamute and Palico companions. Getting the deluxe edition will grant the player Layered Armor. There are currently three Amiibos in the works for Monster Hunter Rise, each containing Layered Armor for the player.
Rise to the top
Monster Hunter Rise
Take on at least four new monsters as you protect the ninja-like Kamura Village from a new threat.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple picks up an Engineering Emmy Award for its Apple ProRes video codec
Apple has picked up an Emmy Award, but it's nothing to do with Apple TV+.
Apple One is now available – here's how to get it
Apple One is finally here and now is your chance to save some money on all the individual Apple subscriptions you're already paying for.
iPhone 12 Pro review: Flat-out incredible
The iPhone 12 Pro may not stand head and shoulders above the iPhone 12 like the 11 Pro did over the 11, but this is still Apple's most well-rounded phone. Even though it's flat.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to terrifying
One of the best ways to get into the autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game, whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.