In a few months' time, we will be able to get our hands-on Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch, the latest title in Capcom's now bestselling action game series all about hunting giant monsters. It aims to take area traversal and combat to new literal heights with the Wirebug. While bringing a new companion called the Palamute to aid in combat and provide a faster mode of travel. Today, we will get to see how these new additions will play out in motion with one of the 14 weapon types, in particular, the Greatsword.

The Wirebug will allow the player access to all sorts of aerial mobility, aerial attacks, and emergency escape options after taking large hits. This will allow for faster-paced, exciting gameplay, the likes of which is reminiscent of earlier titles like Monster Hunter Generations: Ultimate. With Greatsword, for example, the Wirebug can allow for aerial attacks that can combo straight to its strongest attack or provide quick getaways whilst boosting its attack power for the next strike.

I am more than beyond excited to see what the Wirebug will do to the other 13 weapon types. Especially the Gunlance and Charge Blade. If you pre-order the game now, you can acquire special cosmetic 'Layered Armor' for your Palamute and Palico companions. Getting the deluxe edition will grant the player Layered Armor. There are currently three Amiibos in the works for Monster Hunter Rise, each containing Layered Armor for the player.