Friday the 13th has come for the Nintendo Switch. Titled the Ultimate Slasher Edition, this version of the game includes every bit of DLC that's been released so far, including a variety of special kills, new survivors, skins and more. This physical release also includes a special poster.

The game pits several survivors against Jason, who must track down and kill each of them on maps pulled from the history of the iconic slasher film series. Different survivors and even different versions of Jason can be unlocked, each with unique strengths, weakness and special executions. There's a variety of different singleplayer challenges and if you don't want to play online, offline matches with AI bots are also available.

Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition is $39.99 USD at different retailers. While Amazon links don't appear to be live quite yet, they should be available extremely soon.