If you're a fan of the Friday the 13th movies and have always wanted to step into the oversized shoes of the deadly Jason Voorhees, Friday the 13th: The Game is your first opportunity to do so - and now it's coming to the Nintendo Switch. Friday the 13th: The Game follows a growing trend of popular asymmetrical multiplayer titles that let you play strategic, tension-filled rounds with up to eight total players - this time in a number of settings that fans of the films will recognize quickly. Here's everything we know so far about the game's Switch debut: What is Friday the 13th: The Game?

Friday the 13th: The Game is a third-person, survival horror title that takes place in the universe of Friday the 13th films at Camp Crystal Lake and other familiar areas. Each map is a large, open area where players take on the role either of Jason Voorhees or one of seven camp counselors attempting to escape from him with their lives. It's main mode is an asymmetrical multiplayer mode that pits the seven counselors against Jason to complete objectives, stop him in his tracks, and make it through the round without being killed. How do I play?

At the start of each game, one of up to eight people in the game will be selected to play Jason Voorhees, who is tasked with killing as many of the other players as possible within a time limit. Jason comes with several special abilities the others do not have, such as being able to teleport across the map and sense nearby players, though these abilities have cooldowns and cannot be used constantly. The remaining players must manage to survive the game. Though they do not possess Jason's abilities, they can use items they find such as firecrackers, traps, and weapons to stop, stun, or otherwise temporarily incapacitate Jason and escape him temporarily. There are multiple ways to win for the non-Jason players. They can survive until time runs out, or complete specific objectives to "escape" the map and the game before the time limit. There is also an "Epic Win Condition" that can be accomplished with dedicated, coordinated teamwork and planning, but it is extremely difficult. An additional single-player mode exists where the player controls Jason against AI-controlled camp counselors and must complete objectives to capture and kill them. How can I play with my friends?

Because the game is an asymmetrical multiplayer title, you will need to be able to play with others. However, the Nintendo Switch store page has not yet gone up for the game, which means it is still too early to tell what forms of local or online play will be available. Keep an eye out for updates as more information comes to light. Is there any new content coming to the Nintendo Switch version?

Unfortunately, Friday the 13th: The Game was the subject of a legal battle between its developers and the original creator of the Friday the 13th franchise last year. As a result, the developers are no longer able to release any DLC or extra content for the game, though they are able to maintain it in its current form. As a result, the Nintendo Switch release is the full version with all previously-released DLC (including all Jason Kill Packs, Counselor Clothing Packs, and the Emote Party Pack) but will not include any new content. When can I play? Friday the 13th on Nintendo Switch is planned for a release sometime in the spring of 2019. Pricing and pre-orders have yet to be unveiled. Any questions about Friday the 13th: The Game? If you're wondering a little more about how Jason Vorhees will be taking over your Nintendo Switch, ask any questions you have in the comments below.