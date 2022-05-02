New and returning Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for this offer. $4.99/month after free trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled.

In a press release , the company announced a new promotion that can net customers three months of Apple TV+ and an Apple TV 4K . In order to get the offer, customers will to be new to the provider's Fiber 2 Gig internet plan. If eligible, signing up for that plan will net them a free Apple TV 4K. New and existing Apple TV+ customers will also get three months of the streaming service for free.

Internet service provider Frontier is launching a new offer that goes all out with Apple TV.

John Harrobin, EVP, Consumer at Frontier, said that "we're making our customers' homes even smarter and powering it all with our fast, highly reliable fiber-optic technology."

Customers who are in an area that Frontier provides service to can head over to the Frontier website to see if they qualify and sign up for the offer.

