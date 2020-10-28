A new report from the Financial Times has reiterated that Apple is working on its own search engine and that there are signs of the change already in iOS 14.

Apple is stepping up efforts to develop its own search technology as US antitrust authorities threaten multibillion-dollar payments that Google makes to secure prime placement of its engine on the iPhone. In a little-noticed change to the latest version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 14, Apple has begun to show its own search results and link directly to websites when users type queries from its home screen.

The report says the change is further evidence Apple is looking to build "a rival to Google's search engine". The report reflects news earlier in October noting that Apple is hiring in key areas of expertise pertaining to searching the web. That report further cited the fact that Apple's current deal with Google is nearing an end, and that antitrust scrutiny may ultimately put a stop to it anyway.

FT notes how iOS 14 has "nudged aside Google for certain search functions" including searching in 'Today View', which shows an Apple-generated list of results, rather than Google.

FT further reiterates that Apple has a "growing incentive" not to stick with Google as the default search engine on iPhone because of antitrust scrutiny, noting the DoJ holds Google's annual payments of between $8bn and $12bn as crucial to its antitrust case against the company. One commentator noting Apple would have to walk a fine line in explaining why it takes these payments, and that the Department of Justice could simply "demand an end to the exclusive agreement."

The report notes that some onlookers remain dismissive of the notion, a Columbia Business School professor stating it would "extremely difficult" for Apple to catch up to established search engines, citing Google's massive advantage in terms of scale.

