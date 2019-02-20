Functional and fresh Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Old but bold Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a practical and affordable instant camera that allows you to express yourself through a variety of colors and fast-printing photography. The downside? The film is pretty pricey, and the camera isn't very sturdy. $69 at Amazon Pros Affordable

The Instax Mini 9 is newly designed, has more features, and is more cost-efficient than its older counterpart.

Breaking it down

The Instax Mini 9 has many features that the Instax Mini 8 doesn't, like the selfie mirror and macro lens for a variety of different shots that you couldn't get with older models.

Many think that buying an older version of something might save you some cash in the long run. It's the opposite with the Mini 9 and Mini 8: the Mini 9 often goes on sale for well under what it's worth, while the dated Mini 8 stays at its original price even though it's been discontinued by the manufacturer.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Cost $55 $62 Customer Rating ⅘ Stars 4.5/5 Stars Product Dimensions 3 x 5 x 5.5 inches 3 x 5 x 5.5 inches Item Weight 13.6 ounces 10.9 ounces Batteries 2 AA batteries required. (included) 2 AA batteries required. (included) Film Fujifilm Instant Film "instax mini" Fujifilm Instant Film "instax mini" Picture Size 62 x 46mm 62 x 46mm Lens 2 components, 2 elements, f = 60 mm, 1:12.7 N/A Viewfinder Real image finder, 0.37x, with target spot N/A Focusing 0.6m - ∞ 0.6m - ∞ Shutter Shutter speed: 1/60 sec. Shutter speed: 1/60 sec. Exposure Control Manual switching system (LED indicator in exposure meter) Manual switching system (LED indicator in exposure meter) Film Feeding out Automatic N/A Flash Constant firing flash (automatic light adjustment) Constant firing flash (automatic light adjustment) Auto power off time 5 min N/A Others Exposure counter (number of unexposed films), film pack confirmation window Exposure counter (number of unexposed films), film pack confirmation window

While both cameras can shoot, print, and develop film instantaneously, it's clear that the newer model of the Fujifilm Instax Mini has more features, a better price tag, and it isn't discontinued by the manufacturer, either, which may affect how easy it will be to get parts in the future, should you need them.

The only thing that the Instax Mini 8 has on the Instax Mini 9 is the color selection and the super, super bizarre character/shape options. Seriously, you can get an Instax Mini 8 camera in the shape of a Minion. Or Hello Kitty. Or with a Minnie Mouse theme. I can't make this stuff up, people. It also uses the same film as the Mini 9.

