A fully-functioning Apple-1 computer has gone to auction in Boston, where it is expected to fetch more than $300,000 in the coming days.

The lot is titled 'Apple-1 Computer - Fully functional Apple-1 with a rare Synertek C6502 CPU' and its description states:

Exceptional, fully functional Apple-1 computer (also commonly known as the Apple I, or Apple Computer 1), complete with all components and accessories required for operation. This Apple-1 computer was acquired by the SoftWarehouse, a computer store/franchise in Western Michigan, in the 1980s as part of a trade for a newer IBM machine. It was subsequently displayed in the store in a custom-made museum style case, before being placed into storage. This Apple-1 was recently featured on the Pawn Stars episode 'Ship Happens' (Season 17, Episode 10). On the left side, the board is marked: "Apple Computer 1, Palo Alto, Ca. Copyright 1976." This appears to be one of the last populated NTI Apple-1 boards, as indicated by the use of all yellow 22mf electrolytic capacitors and the rare white 1976 ceramic Synertek C6502 CPU from the 43rd week of 1976. This is one of two known surviving NTI Apple-1 which used this processor; most known Apple-1 used MOS 6502 microprocessors. The Synertek C6502 is considered to be the rarest example of a licensed 6502 CPU from 1976.

The Apple-1 comes with 8K of RAM and is described as "one of the best NTI examples known to date".

The set also includes an original Apple Cassette Interface, a terminal keyboard kit, a period video monitor in a wooden display case, a power supply, a TV modulator and copies of the operation manual. The item was reportedly restored by an expert last year, and as mentioned, it's a fully functioning machine, recently tested to run for eight hours straight without fault.

The "30-minute rule" for this particular lot will kick in on Thursday, March 12. That means that anyone who bids on the lot prior to closing will get exclusive access to bids after 6:00 pm ET. The sale will close once the lot has not received any new bids for 30 minutes, that timer is reset each time a bid comes in, but new bidders cannot enter after 6:00 pm.

The item currently has 7 bids and is sitting at $106,295, and you'll need to up that by $10,000 if you want to get in on the action. Check it out!

