This 10W wireless fast charger is made from aluminum and real leather for a look that enhances your decor. Blend elegant style and premium functionality for a charger you'll be proud to display on your desk or nightstand.

The Fuse Chicken GRAVITY LIFT Wireless Charger is compatible with any wireless charging enabled smartphone. For the iPhone, this means the iPhone 8 or newer. The charger meets the industry standard for fast charging with a 10W output. It has multiple coils inside so you don't have to worry about precision when placing your phone on the charger. The charging stand is constructed from brushed aluminum and black leather where the phone contacts the charger.

Keep an eye on your phone while it charges wirelessly in this elegant stand.

The stand holds your phone up at about a 45-degree angle so you can keep an eye on your phone while it charges. The angle also makes it quite convenient for using Face ID., though it's not adjustable in any way. There is a 1-meter USB-A cable built in; it's not removable. You'll need to use your own wall charger, as there is not one included.

The GRAVITY LIFT works exactly as you'd expect. Even with a fairly thick case on my iPhone, it charged quickly. Unlike some flat chargers, there is no "wrong" way to place your phone. You just plop it in and go. The aluminum looks and feels premium with no jagged edges. The leather portion is nice, though if it didn't say it was leather in the description, I probably wouldn't have realized it was leather.

Premium quality

Fuse Chicken GRAVITY LIFT Wireless Charger: What I like

This is an all-around elegant charging stand. I'd imagine it would go with just about any decor. I like that it holds my phone up at an angle, just right for using Face ID. If I get notifications while I'm working, I can see them at a mere glance, without having to crane my neck. This charging stand works well and looks good doing it.