This 10W wireless fast charger is made from aluminum and real leather for a look that enhances your decor. Blend elegant style and premium functionality for a charger you'll be proud to display on your desk or nightstand.
Fuse Chicken GRAVITY LIFT Wireless Charger
Price: $60
Bottom line: This elegantly styled wireless charger works beautifully.
The Good
- Good-looking
- Fast wireless charging
- Holds phone upright
- Multiple coils
- Built-in charging cable
The Bad
- Expensive
- Fixed USB cable
Fast charger
Fuse Chicken GRAVITY LIFT Wireless Charger: Features
The Fuse Chicken GRAVITY LIFT Wireless Charger is compatible with any wireless charging enabled smartphone. For the iPhone, this means the iPhone 8 or newer. The charger meets the industry standard for fast charging with a 10W output. It has multiple coils inside so you don't have to worry about precision when placing your phone on the charger. The charging stand is constructed from brushed aluminum and black leather where the phone contacts the charger.
Keep an eye on your phone while it charges wirelessly in this elegant stand.
The stand holds your phone up at about a 45-degree angle so you can keep an eye on your phone while it charges. The angle also makes it quite convenient for using Face ID., though it's not adjustable in any way. There is a 1-meter USB-A cable built in; it's not removable. You'll need to use your own wall charger, as there is not one included.
The GRAVITY LIFT works exactly as you'd expect. Even with a fairly thick case on my iPhone, it charged quickly. Unlike some flat chargers, there is no "wrong" way to place your phone. You just plop it in and go. The aluminum looks and feels premium with no jagged edges. The leather portion is nice, though if it didn't say it was leather in the description, I probably wouldn't have realized it was leather.
Premium quality
Fuse Chicken GRAVITY LIFT Wireless Charger: What I like
This is an all-around elegant charging stand. I'd imagine it would go with just about any decor. I like that it holds my phone up at an angle, just right for using Face ID. If I get notifications while I'm working, I can see them at a mere glance, without having to crane my neck. This charging stand works well and looks good doing it.
Limited by cable
Fuse Chicken GRAVITY LIFT Wireless Charger: What I don't like
The included USB charging cable is permanently attached, and it's just one meter long. That's just about three feet. So if you need a longer cable in order to place the GRAVITY LIFT charger where you want it, you're out of luck.
It is slightly pricier than a lot of flat disc chargers. I don't think it's particularly overpriced for such a sharp-looking accessory, but I am aware you can get the same functionality for less money. For the price, I guess it would be nice if a USB wall charger were included, but I have several at home anyway.
Great charger, great looks
Fuse Chicken GRAVITY LIFT Wireless Charger: Bottom line
The Fuse Chicken GRAVITY LIFT Wireless Charger is an excellent option for your wireless charging needs. It holds your phone up at a 45-degree angle so you can utilize Face ID, check notifications, and just keep an eye on it while it's charging. There are multiple coils inside, so you don't have to be careful about how you place your phone on the charger.
