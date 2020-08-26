Apple and Gallaudet University are partnering up to make learning more accessible for students as well as provide them with both academic and career opportunities.

Gallaudet, a private university for deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind students will be distributing an iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and SmartFolio case to all students who are enrolled in the fall semester.

Beginning this fall, Gallaudet University will provide all students and faculty with an iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and SmartFolio for iPad Pro to support their learning and teaching. Students and teachers at the Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center, Gallaudet's federal demonstration programs for students in grades K-12, will also participate in this new initiative.

The university will also be the first to participate in Apple's new scholarship program for students of color with disabilities who are interested in technology, computer science and other science, technology, and mathematics fields. The students will also be invited to WWDC, Apple's yearly developer conference.

The collaboration will also create employment and career opportunities for Gallaudet students, including a recruitment program through Apple Carnegie Library which currently employs more than thirty team members who identify as deaf or hard of hearing. The store, as well as others in the Washington metropolitan area, work with the university to provide customized experiences for students and faculty.

"On behalf of the Gallaudet University family, I want to extend my thanks and deep appreciation to everyone at Apple," said Gallaudet University President Roberta J. Cordano. "This unique collaboration aligns perfectly with Gallaudet's bilingual mission and will serve a critical role in advancing both ASL vibrancy and greater equity for our community. We very much look forward to working with Apple and I have no doubt that our students will benefit from this collaboration far beyond their college years."

"Gallaudet has been at the forefront of advancing education and acceptance of Deaf culture in this country for more than 150 years," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. "We are honored to work together with this incredible institution to create even more opportunities for Gallaudet students and for all underserved and underrepresented communities."

Apple says that the iPad will enable to university to create more personalized learning, increase student performance and engagement, and more easily connect students with their peers and teachers.

You can also read or watch a video of the announcement in American Sign Language below: