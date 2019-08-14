As spotted by JapaneseNintendo, Game Freak, the developers of the main Pokémon games, have applied for the Little Town Hero trademark in Japan. It's very possible that this is the updated name of their upcoming project, Town, which they originally stated was a working title.

The announced game with the working title of "Town" takes place in a peaceable village. Or rather, it was a peaceable village until monsters attacked. As a young hero, you'll have to rally your neighbors to defeat the evil pressing in. Unlike many other games, however, Town takes place entirely within said Town. You'll never leave it.

Though the game was originally announced to be coming out in 2019, it's looking a little unlikely at this point. We'll probably hear and learn much more about this project once Game Freak's current projects, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, are out. Pokémon Sword and Shield are currently scheduled to release on November 15, 2019.