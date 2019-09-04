What you need to know
- Little Town Hero is a role-playing game created by Game Freak.
- Game Freak is best known for being the developer of the Pokémon games.
- Most of the music in Little Town Hero was composed by Undertale creator, Toby Fox.
- Little Town Hero is currently available for pre-purchase on the Nintendo eShop.
- Little Town Hero releases on Nintendo Switch on October 16, 2019.
During today's Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Game Freak's newest game, Little Town Hero, will come to Nintendo Switch on October 16, 2019. It's a single-player role-playing game that uses strategy and a challenging battle system. It was also revealed that Toby Fox, the creator of the indie hit, Undertale, is the main composer for Little Town Hero's music. With such great creative minds working together, there are some high expectations for this game.
Game Freak is already well known as the publisher for the Pokémon games. It seems that the company's love of crazy creatures continues in this latest RPG. You won't be capturing any pocket monsters, but you will be fighting monstrous enemies. As with the Pokémon games, Little Town Hero features a playful, cartoony art style and creative character design as can be seen in this tweet:
Make a stand and seize every opportunity to protect your town in #LittleTownHero, a new RPG from Game Freak, coming to #NintendoSwitch on 10/16! By the way, almost all the game’s music was composed by Undertale’s @tobyfox!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019
Within the game, the inhabitants of the village obey one rule — to never leave. When a monster appears within the village walls, the main character, Axe, discovers he has the ability to fight with the help of a red stone he discovered in the coalmines. According to Game Freak, Axe fights using ideas and strategies. The trick will be coming up with new ideas and, more importantly, knowing when to use them. During the course of the plot, players will unravel the mysteries of these monsters and the stones that defeat them.
