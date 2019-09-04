During today's Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Game Freak's newest game, Little Town Hero, will come to Nintendo Switch on October 16, 2019. It's a single-player role-playing game that uses strategy and a challenging battle system. It was also revealed that Toby Fox, the creator of the indie hit, Undertale, is the main composer for Little Town Hero's music. With such great creative minds working together, there are some high expectations for this game.

Game Freak is already well known as the publisher for the Pokémon games. It seems that the company's love of crazy creatures continues in this latest RPG. You won't be capturing any pocket monsters, but you will be fighting monstrous enemies. As with the Pokémon games, Little Town Hero features a playful, cartoony art style and creative character design as can be seen in this tweet: