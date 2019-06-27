Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall is a newly annouced offical game set in the Games of Thrones universe. BeHaviour Interactive has partnered with HBO making this game a canonical entry in the over all Game of Thrones series.

What kind of game is it?

Well, there isn't a lot of detail on the game it self we do know that it is described as a story-driven RPG with tactical combat. The story will take place before the events of the Game of Thrones TV show, and it appears lots of your favorite characters from the show will be in it.